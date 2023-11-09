Salman Khan reacts to 6 am shows of Tiger 3, jokes ‘mujhse miss ho jayega’. Watch

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to bring back the best of Tiger and Zoya in their much-awaited Tiger 3. Amid a promising start at the box office as per advance booking, Salman has reacted to the early shows of his film which start at 6 am. Salman and Katrina Kaif recently met some fans at an event ahead of the release. Also read: Tiger 3 advance booking surpasses ₹8 crore for Nov 12, more than 2.8 lakh tickets sold Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will release on November 12. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Salman Khan on 6 am show of Tiger 3

At the event, Katrina promised to entertain the audience with Tiger 3. The host told Salman Khan that the first show of Tiger 3 begins at 6 am. Laughing at it, Salman said he would miss it. He said, “6 baje toh thik hai, but saat baje ke baad na flight pakdi jaati hai na films (I can manage to watch the show till 6 am but I can’t catch either a flight or a film after 7 am),” and left everyone in splits.

He seemingly pointed out that he is not a morning person. Salman and Katrina also interacted with fans. Some of their young fans also performed on stage to the song Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Katrina Kaif at event

Katrina also talked about her mother's school in Madurai where she teaches underprivileged kids. She said, “There is a school in Madurai with almost 300 kids now. She has been teaching students from underprivileged families for the last 5-6 years.” Salman Khan corrected her saying, "10 years.” She smiled and agreed with him.

Tiger 3

The advance ticket sales of Salman's Tiger 3 predict a good start for the film. As per film trade analysts and box office websites, the film will be the next big release this Diwali. In the last three days, the film has crossed gross ₹ 8.01 crore from advance bookings for day 1.

Film trade insider also shared that the runtime of the film has been increased with additional footage. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ RUN TIME INCREASED - ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE ADDED… #YRF has added extra footage [2.22 minutes] to #Tiger3… The original run time [certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 27 Oct 2023] was 2 hours, 33 min, 38 sec… The revised run time [certified 6 Nov 2023], after additional footage, is 2 hours, 36 minutes, 00 seconds. First half: 1 hour, 10 minutes, 33 seconds, Second half: 1 hour, 25 minutes, 27 seconds.”

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. It will release on November 12. It also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON