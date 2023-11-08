close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3 advance booking surpasses 8 crore for Nov 12, more than 2.8 lakh tickets sold

Tiger 3 advance booking surpasses 8 crore for Nov 12, more than 2.8 lakh tickets sold

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 08, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Tiger 3 advance booking: Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi with special cameo of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is likely to be the next big Diwali release with an increase in ticket sales. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has minted a gross 8.01 crore from advance bookings for premiere day. The film is releasing on November 12, Diwali. Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals how she trained for Tiger 3 to deliver 'dynamic action

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3 teaser.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3 teaser.

Tiger 3 Advance ticket sale

Going by the report, 2,88,515 tickets for Tiger 3 have been sold across India. Out of this, most are going to witness the action entertainer in 2D, Hindi version. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Meanwhile, film trade business insider Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… #Tiger3 advance booking status at national chains… Note: [Sunday] Day 1 biz… Update: Wednesday, 9.30 am. #PVRInox: 84,636 #Cinepolis: 17,838 Total: 1,02,474 tickets sold. #BMS tickets sold: 2,79,600 [till Wednesday, 12 am].”

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF). It is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Salman Khan's 10 minute entry in Tiger 3

Talking about the film, the director revealed that Salman Khan aka Tiger will have a 10-minute entry sequence. Maneesh Sharma said, “Salman Khan has given us countless memorable intro sequences, It’s one of those iconic moments that Salman fans and Hindi film lovers wait for. And his entry as Tiger in the previous installments have been mind-blowing! So, it was imperative that we devised something unique, true to Salman Khan’s style and yet make it out of this world as an action spectacle for his entry in Tiger 3!”

“Bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds - Some of our best action, stunts, grips and effects people came together to craft a 10-minute block that does justice to Tiger’s entry. An entry that does Tiger justice. This intro sequence is a highlight of the film and which includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai’s fans exactly how cool Tiger is. It’s going to be so exciting to see the audience react to this sequence on Sunday - I remember how much audiences roared and whistled when Salman Khan enters on screen and I can’t wait to celebrate along with them when Tiger 3 hits cinemas this Sunday.”

 

 

