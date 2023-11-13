close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3 box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan film expected to overtake opening day haul, earn 54 crore

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan film expected to overtake opening day haul, earn 54 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2023 09:57 PM IST

The Day 2 box office collection of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is here. The spy thriller has cameos from Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan's Diwali release Tiger 3 had a bumper opening at the box office. The spy thriller had opened at 44 crore on Sunday. Now, as per early estimates in a report from Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has now minted around 54.67 Cr India nett on its second day for all languages. This makes it the second highest collection for the second day for a Hindi movie. The total collection now stand at 98 crores after two days. (Also read: Salman Khan reacts to video of fans bursting firecrackers while watching Tiger 3: ‘This is dangerous’)

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the Tiger 3 poster.
Tiger 3 Day 2 collections

If the estimates prove right, Tiger 3 will overthrow Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and its second day collections at the Indian box office. Jawan had grossed 53 crores nett on its second day of release. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan collected around 70 crore in Hindi on day 2, the Republic Day holiday.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 marks the return of Katrina Kaif as Zoya while Emraan Hashmi joins the franchise as the lead antagonist. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan have cameos in the film. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

Salman Khan on recent firecracker incident

Meanwhile, fans of Salman Khan caused chaos at a theatre in Malegaon when they lit firecrackers during a show of Tiger 3. Many other members of the audience were seen running for safety inside the theatre. Salman reacted to the incident and took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to say, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, "While the story and broad plot of Tiger 3 is quite intricate and complex with a new twist and turn waiting to unfold every few minutes, what remains problematic is the inconsistent pace. Especially the first half is quite underwhelming with nothing that leaves you awestruck."

