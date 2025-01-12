Shikha gives health update on father Tiku Talsania after brain stroke: ‘It's been an emotional time for us’

Actor Tiku Talsania, renowned for his hilarious performances in numerous films, was hospitalised on Friday following a brain stroke. Now, his daughter and actor Shikha Talsania has provided a health update on her father and expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their overwhelming support. Also read: ‘Tiku Talsania is doing well and is under observation after falling ill’: Rashami Desai On Friday, Tiku Talsania was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Shikha shares an update

On Sunday, Shikha took to her Instagram Stories to share an official note about her father’s health. This is the first time she commented about the hospitalisation.

“Thank for all your you prayers and concern. Its been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well,” she wrote in the note.

The actor went on to give a shout out to the doctors who looked after her father. Shikha added, “We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love thats come our way in abundance”.

About the health scare

While initial reports claimed that he suffered a heart attack, his Deepti Talsania, in an interview with NDTV, clarified that it was a brain stroke. "He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti said.

Tiku is known for starring in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997). He has also featured in popular films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raju Chacha (2000), Hungama (2003), and Dhamaal (2007). He also had a memorable non-comic part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period romance Devdas.

Tiku was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. It was released last year.