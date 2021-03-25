Kriti Sanon wishes her father on his birthday, shares a glimpse of her bright and sunny home

Actor Kriti Sanon on Thursday shared a heartwarming post on social media platform Instagram to wish her father Rahul Sanon on his birthday, saying he is "the bestest". Calling him her "go-to person for every little thing and the most hyper-yet-calmest person in our house", she asserted that he deserves an award.

Captioning the thread of pictures, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the man i love the most", adding that he has handled three strong-headed, demanding, childish women with much patience and love." She also added that she loves him "so much more than i express".

Kriti shared several pictures, including photos of herself with her dad from childhood to the present. While most of the pictures are of Kriti as a child in her father's arms and on his shoulders, she also shared a photo of her father holding two dogs as she gave a glimpse into her bright and sunny home. In one picture, Kriti is seen planting a kiss on her father's cheek as he smiles for the camera. She also posted a solo picture of her dad.

Kriti's father shares his birthday with actor Anushka Sharma's father and actor Sonam Kapoor's mother. Sonam commented on Kriti's post saying, "Happy birthday to your dad kriti.. it’s my moms birthday today as well!"

Meanwhile, Kriti commented on Anushka's post, wishing her father on his birthday, saying, "Yay! Our papas share their bdays! Pls wish uncle from my side."

On the work front, Kriti has been roped in for Adipurush opposite Baahubali star Prabhas, in their first collaboration. It was previously revealed that Kriti will be starring as Sita, from Ramayana, in the pan-India movie.

The movie also stars Sunny Singh, who might play Lakshman. Prabhas is set to play the titular role while Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Raavan. The casting was confirmed a few weeks ago.

