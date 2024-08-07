Triptii Dimri steps out for dinner with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai, doesn't pose with him. Watch

Actor Triptii Dimri was spotted on a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend-businessman Sam Merchant in Mumbai's Pali Bhavan on Tuesday. Several pictures and videos of the duo emerged on social media platforms. However, they didn't pose together for the paparazzi. (Also Read | Triptii Dimri’s BF Sam Merchant reviews Bad Newz, says ‘uff’) Triptii Dimri was seen with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Triptii steps out for dinner with Sam

In a clip, Triptii was seen arriving at the restaurant. She wore a white vest under a matching shirt, olive green pants and sneakers. The actor posed solo and waved to the paparazzi. She also exited the restaurant alone.

Sam laughed and folded his hands as he stepped out of the restaurant alone. He kept walking and got into his car. For the outing, he wore an olive green shirt, denims and shoes.

About Triptii and Sam

Earlier, Sam had also reviewed Triptii's last film Bad Newz. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he had posted a clip of Triptii and Vicky Kaushal’s song Tauba Tauba. Sam wrote, “Great performance. Thoroughly entertaining @tripti_dimri Ufff.”

Reportedly, Triptii started dating Sam after her rumoured split from actor Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma's brother. In December 2022, it was reported that Triptii and Karnesh parted ways.

Triptii's movies

Bad Newz was a romantic comedy-drama starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii, and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. The film released in theatres on July 19.

Triptii has been a part of several films so far such as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala and Animal. She also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

She will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. It is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.