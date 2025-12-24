Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggling to breach 2 crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is coming in theatres this Christmas to take on the might of Dhurandhar. The romantic comedy, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, opened its advance bookings three days prior to its release. But so far, the response has been quite cold, with the film barely selling 50k tickets across India just hours before the pre-sales close. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking

On the eve of its release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has sold just 51k tickets for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The trade tracker reports that by noon on Wednesday, just over 18 hours before the film releases, the rom-com has not even touched ₹2 crore in pre-sales. Its day 1 advance booking gross stands at ₹1.97 crore as of noon. This is a rather low figure, even after considering that the film is a romantic comedy that generally has smaller openings. But given the current trend, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may struggle to get a good opening and will likely be swept away in the Dhurandhar tsunami.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggles for screens

Makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri would have hoped that a festive release would give it the much-needed exposure to a wider audience. But Dhurandhar’s unprecedented run and the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash have snatched screens away from this film. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film’s makers have asked for a minimum 2 shows in single-screen theatres, and 6, 8, 12 and 14 shows a day in multiplexes with 3, 4, 5 and 6 screens respectively. However, most smaller halls have yet to open advance bookings for the film, instead giving most of their shows to Dhurandhar. This will negatively impact the film's opening weekend collections.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik and Ananya in an enemies-to-lovers trope. The film, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Aruna Irani. It releases in theatres on December 25.