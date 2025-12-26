Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Dhurandhar impacts Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released in theatres on December 25. However, it appears that the film has not managed to gain traction despite its release during the holiday season. The primary reason is the impact of Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh-starrer, which has maintained its record-breaking run for 3 weeks now. (Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 22 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film beats Jawan lifetime, collects ₹642 crore) Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan received mixed reviews for the film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has managed to collect ₹3.82 crore in its second day of release by 10 PM. This indicates that the film has not performed well despite being a holiday, and is now expected to collect around ₹5 crore by the end of the day. Its opening day figure stood at ₹7.75 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹11.57 crore.

The box office performance of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is severely impacted by the strong run of Dhurandhar and the Hollywood film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Dhurandhar has managed to collect ₹12.17 crore on Saturday, more than double what Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has collected on its second day. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been on a mammoth run and has already emerged as the #1 film at the box office.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around Ray (Kartik) and Rumi (Ananya), who meet on the way to Croatia and fall in love. There's a problem: Rumi doesn't want to leave her ageing father (Jackie Shroff), an ex-Army man, alone in Agra and move to the US with Ray after marriage. The film chronicles their love story.

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Aruna Irani in key roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.