Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT release: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday film arrives quietly; here's where to watch

Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan posing together. Along with the post, the streaming platform wrote, “Popcorn toh taiyaar hai, bas aapka intezaar hai (Popcorn is ready, just waiting for you). Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, watch now.” The announcement quickly garnered reactions from fans. One of the fans wrote, "Finally it's here." Another commented, "Watch it again & again!!" Another wrote, "Excited to see this again."

After a disappointing run at the box office, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan ’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has now premiered on OTT. Prime Video announced the film’s digital release on Thursday, leaving some fans excited to catch it from the comfort of their homes.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Helmed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, the romantic comedy features Kartik and Ananya in the lead roles, alongside Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and Chandni Bhabhda in pivotal roles. The film follows Ray, a wedding planner and self-confessed ‘mumma’s boy’, who meets Rumi, a published author struggling to find readers for her book, while travelling to Croatia.

During the trip, the two gradually fall in love. However, complications arise when Rumi refuses to leave her ageing father, played by Jackie Shroff, and relocate to the United States with Ray. The emotional conflict between personal ambition and family responsibility forms the crux of the narrative.

Upon its theatrical release, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed to make a significant impact at the box office, collecting only ₹49.5 crore worldwide. Ananya Panday faced trolling on social media for her performance, while several viewers criticised the storyline, calling it clichéd and predictable. The film also drew backlash for its recreation of classic tracks like Saat Samundar Paar The project marked Kartik and Ananya’s reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, despite the anticipation around their pairing, their on-screen chemistry did not resonate strongly with audiences this time.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read: “We must judge a film for what it is, not what it could have been. On the technical side, the music by Vishal-Sheykhar doesn't provide the necessary momentum. Lucky Ali’s track, for instance, makes no impact and only serves to drag an already sluggish first half when the narrative desperately needs to be peppy. Overall, TMMTMTTM is a scenic postcard with no message written on the back. You might stay for the warmth of the veterans, but you will leave still searching for the love the title promised.”