Turkish actor Hande Erçel denies calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘uncle’ amid furore, puts an end to viral rumours

Ever since the Joy Awards took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 17, Turkish actor Hande Erçel has been making headlines in India for various reasons. The most recent being a claim that she referred to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as ‘uncle’ on her Instagram stories. The actor finally put an end to rumours. Turkish actor Hande Ercel's name has constantly been brought up since she attended Joy Awards, which also saw Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. (PTI/Instagram)

Hande Erçel denies calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘uncle’ A video circulated on social media after the awards night claiming that even Hande was a massive Shah Rukh fan. She was filming her friend Amina Khalil, his co-host at the event, but many misunderstood. Later, a screengrab claimed that Hande wrote on her Instagram stories, “Who is this uncle? I was just filming @aminakhalilofficial, I am not his fan!! Please stop spreading false information!!”

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the screengrab and claimed, “Shah Rukh Khan went to host Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A clip of Turkish actress Hande Erçel went viral in which SRK was on stage. News was made that Hande is a fangirl of SRK, but she denied even knowing SRK and referred to him as uncle.” Hande responded to him with a simple, “This is fake,” putting an end to it all.