Turkish actor Hande Erçel denies calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘uncle’ amid furore, puts an end to viral rumours

Turkish actor Hande Erçel denies calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘uncle’ amid furore, puts an end to viral rumours
Turkish actor Hande Erçel had to issue a clarification after a screengrab went viral claiming that she had called Shah Rukh Khan an ‘uncle’.
Ever since the Joy Awards took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 17, Turkish actor Hande Erçel has been making headlines in India for various reasons. The most recent being a claim that she referred to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as ‘uncle’ on her Instagram stories. The actor finally put an end to rumours.
Hande Erçel denies calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘uncle’
A video circulated on social media after the awards night claiming that even Hande was a massive Shah Rukh fan. She was filming her friend Amina Khalil, his co-host at the event, but many misunderstood. Later, a screengrab claimed that Hande wrote on her Instagram stories, “Who is this uncle? I was just filming @aminakhalilofficial, I am not his fan!! Please stop spreading false information!!”
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the screengrab and claimed, “Shah Rukh Khan went to host Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A clip of Turkish actress Hande Erçel went viral in which SRK was on stage. News was made that Hande is a fangirl of SRK, but she denied even knowing SRK and referred to him as uncle.” Hande responded to him with a simple, “This is fake,” putting an end to it all.
Shah Rukh Khan fans call the whole fiasco ‘embarrassing’
Both Shah Rukh and Hande’s fans responded to her comment. “we will always be here to defend you, i'm so sorry you have to go through this, my love,” wrote one of her fans. “So Embarassing .... sorry on behalf of these Clowns,” wrote an X user, while a Shah Rukh fan wrote, “Imagine waking up daily just to lie about SRK and still getting fact checked by the person you dragged into it.”
Last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
