Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why
- Twinkle Khanna made a joke at her own expense as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara's school calendar.
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna joked about being a ‘terrible mother’, as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara’s school calendar. Instead, she saved the digital calendar from the income tax department, which lists all the important tax-related deadlines, twice.
“How do you know you are a terrible mother? When you are looking for the school calendar and realise you have not saved it but have the digital calendar from the income tax department saved in two folders instead!” she wrote on Twitter.
Last week, Twinkle gave a glimpse into her work-from-home session, which was interrupted by Nitara doing ‘gymnastics’ on her bed. She quipped that schools should ‘take (the) children back’ before parents lose their sanity.
Sharing a video of Nitara jumping around on the bed, Twinkle wrote, “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?”
Also read | Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering Bollywood: ‘You start doubting yourself’
Earlier, in a promotional video on her platform Tweak India, Twinkle talked about her regret as a parent. When asked if she ever cries, she said that she breaks down when upset or frustrated, and does not give that much importance to physical pain. “There have been many times when my kids have complained…this is for moms and dads, not for you kids. I know that there have been many times when my kids have complained and I have ignored it. That has really been something I regret,” she said.
Twinkle also shared how she would scare her son, Aarav, into finishing all the food on his plate. “I used to tell my son when he was little that if he was not eating his food, the mutton lady would come and she would cut his fingers up, fry them and sell it at Juhu market,” she said, adding that while it was a ‘horrific story’, it served its purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was 'ecstatic' as her co-star in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav, got a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women
- Richa Chadha shut down a Twitter user who questioned why women deserve reservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video
- Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself, as Sridevi in the film Naagin. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti can't remember last time he fought with Ayushmann: 'I touch his feet'
- Aparshakti Khurana has said that he cannot remember the last time he fought with his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra, asked about being trolled for Saina teaser, has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here
- Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Rhea Chakraborty on new Chehre poster either; teaser out in two days
- Rhea Chakraborty is once again missing from new promotional material for the upcoming film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari says 'RIP Patriarchy' on Women's Day, fans agree
- Aditi Rao Hydari decided to give a twist to her Women's Day post. She mentioned how it was time to put an end of patriarchy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic watching an old interview, shares his reaction
- Anil Kapoor came across an old interview of his where he spoke about the co-existence of films and television. The actor shared the video and also expresses his thoughts on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why
- Twinkle Khanna made a joke at her own expense as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara's school calendar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap has unusual Women’s Day celebration with kids Virajveer, Varushka
- Tahira Kashyap celebrated International Women's Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, by doing some gardening. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir's Covid-19 diagnosis
- After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara shares new pics from Ibrahim's birthday, poses with 'favourite ladies'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash, this time with a Women's Day twist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox