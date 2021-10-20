Twinkle Khanna reacts to Aryan Khan's drug case with Squid Game reference: 'I need heavy-duty psychotropic substances'

Twinkle Khanna shared her thoughts on Aryan Khan's arrest by comparing it with Squid Game. In a post shared on Instagram, Twinkle compared Aryan's drug case with a game that appeared in the hit South Korean drama series.

Sharing a post, under the title ‘Let the desi Squid Games begin’, she cited a marbles game from one of the episodes and presented her take on Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest.

“Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest,” she wrote.

“While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now,” she added.



Twinkle then referred to a popular news anchor and said, “I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab’s dramatic proclamations where he once said, ‘Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,’ because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development.”

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after NCB raided a cruise party taking place on a Goa-bound cruise. Aryan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court will give their verdict on Aryan's bail plea on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan's family has received support from several stars from the industry. Salman Khan has often been photographed visiting Shah Rukh's residence since Aryan's arrest. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Pooja Bhatt are among the few celebrities who took to social media to show their support to Shah Rukh and his family.