Twinkle Khanna says mom Dimple Kapadia's 'heart is more beautiful than face', wishes her on birthday with old pic

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia turned 65 on Wednesday. Her daughter, actor Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback picture of herself, with mother Dimple and younger sister Rinke Khanna on Instagram. Twinkle and Rinke are Dimple and late actor Rajesh Khanna's daughters. Also Read: When Dimple Kapadia was 'locked up in a make-up van' to read Christopher Nolan's Tenet's script

Sharing a monochrome picture, Twinkle wrote, “The birthday girl’s heart is even more beautiful than her face. Happy Birthday Mom.” In the picture, a laughing Twinkle is seen resting her head on Dimple's shoulder, while Dimple is seen holding Rinke. As soon as Twinkle uploaded the picture, their fans started wishing Dimple in the comments section of the post.

Twinkle Khanna wishes mom Dimple Kapadia,

Calling Dimple by her debut film's name Bobby, one person wrote, “Happy birthday Bobby.” Another one complimented her for being an amazing single mother and wrote, “Happy birthday Dimple. Truly an amazing example of a single parent.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Dimple famously tied the knot with actor Rajesh Khanna when she was just 15. And although they separated some years later, they never officially divorced. They welcomed Twinkle in 1974, at the time of her birth, Dimple was a teenager. In 1977, they welcomed their second daughter Rinke Khanna. Rajesh died in 2012 at his bungalow, Aashirwad, in Mumbai.

Dimple started her journey in the movies as a teenager with the late Rishi Kapoor in 1973’s Bobby. She went on to feature in many movies such as Kaash (1987), Drishti (1990), Lekin (1991), Rudaali (1993), Gardish (1993) Krantiveer (1994), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Leela (2002), Phir Kabhi (2008), Tum Milo Toh Sahi (2010) and What the Fish (2013). She also featured in Being Cyrus (2006), Luck by Chance (2009), Dabangg (2010), Cocktail (2012), Finding Fanny (2014) and many more. She also appeared in Christopher Nolan's 2020 film Tenet. In the film, Dimple played the role of Priya, an arms dealer from India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON