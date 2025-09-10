Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of Akshay Kumar's fun-filled birthday bash: ‘Always winning with a joker by his side’

Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, turned 58 on August 10, and while the industry poured in wishes from stars like Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Ajay Devgn, all eyes were on what Twinkle Khanna would post. As always, she didn’t disappoint, adding her trademark wit and a dash of quirk to Akshay’s big day. Inside Akshay Kumar's birthday party with Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna's birthday wish for Akshay Kumar

On Wednesday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a picture from the celebration where the couple turned the party into a laugh riot. Twinkle dressed in red, sporting a Joker nose and holding up a giant Joker card cut-out, while Akshay stunned in black with funky card-themed shades. Posing cheek-to-cheek, the duo looked every bit the playful pair fans adore.

Alongside the photo, Twinkle penned, “Birthday celebrations that started at 7 a.m. and ended with cards and karaoke in the evening. The birthday boy is known for always winning. I wonder if it’s because he has a certain joker by his side, if not in his hand. :)”

Fans couldn’t get enough of their banter. Comments poured in with, “the pic of the day,” “haha this is so cute,” and “this man is Iron Man and ma’am you are magnetic. Couple goals.” One follower summed it up perfectly: “idk how you come up with such witty captions everytime.”

Akshay also celebrated his birthday with his fans at a fan fest where he interacted with them and asked them to keep him in their prayers. Twinkle also accompanied him and during the event, she asked if Akshay loves her or his fans more, to which Akshay said fans. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you... Those who came and those who couldn't come send their love from a distance. This day would not be so special without all of you. It wasn't just my birthday, it was a celebration of all of us ❤️ Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love. Big love always, my Akkians.”

Even friends from the industry joined the celebrations virtually. Suniel Shetty shared a throwback moment with Akshay, writing, “Akkiiii…from madness to memories, from hustle to hugs, we have seen it all together. Here’s to many more laughs and crazy times ahead. Wishing you a happy happy birthday.” Ajay Devgn also dropped a nostalgic picture, while Kareena Kapoor called him her “favourite” in a sweet wish.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s marriage

Akshay and Twinkle first met during a Filmfare magazine photoshoot in the 1990s and later reconnected on the sets of International Khiladi. Sparks flew quickly, and the couple tied the knot on 17 January 2001 in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. Parents to Aarav and Nitara, they are loved for their playful banter and steady bond that only grows stronger with time.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's upcoming work

Akshay is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 2, co-starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi. The film hits cinemas on September 19. Meanwhile, Twinkle is stepping into hosting with her upcoming Prime Video talk show, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The release date is yet to be revealed, but the pairing already has fans excited.