Akshay Kumar gets emotional on 58th birthday, pens note for his fans: ‘I am nothing without you’

Actor Akshay Kumar has turned 58 today, and he marked his birthday with a heartfelt gesture. Skipping lavish festivities, Akshay instead thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support throughout his Bollywood journey. He said that for him birthday is dedication to all those that still believe in him. Akshay Kumar walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2025 for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Akshay Kumar pens emotional note

On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude for his fans and colleagues in the industry for believing in him and supporting him throughout his over three decade career in Bollywood.

“Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine,” Akshay wrote.

In his Instagram post, Akshay also shared an artwork, custom-made by Rahul Nanda, featuring some of his most iconic characters from his filmography.

The actor added, “I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers… Ps: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans.”

Several friends and fans took to the comment section to wish Akshay on his birthday. Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Happy bday veerji”, with Sharad Kelkar sharing, “Happy birthday sir.”

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films

This year, Akshay was seen in diverse roles through his projects. He was seen in Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa, which saw him in an extended cameo and was his debut in Telugu. At the moment, he is busy shooting for Haiwaan, an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, with Saif Ali Khan as his co-star. He also shot for a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla, which has yet to be released.

Akshay will also be reprising his role as Jolly in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film will be released in theatres on September 19 and is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor also star in it.