Twinkle Khanna spends a relaxing day off at the garden with Akshay Kumar and Dimple Kapadia. Pics

Twinkle Khanna always keeps it candid and refreshingly real in her Instagram posts. The former actor and author often shares pictures with husband Akshay Kumar, their family vacations on her Instagram account. On Friday, Twinkle shared a couple of pictures where she was seen enjoying a relaxing day off with Akshay and her mother Dimple Kapadia. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna says she has been asked the ‘annoying question’ for 20 years about how it feels to be a star wife) Akshay Kumar played with the family pet in the garden in the pictures shared by Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle's Instagram post

In one of the pictures, Akshay was seen playing with their family pet in the garden. Twinkle, donning a shirt and pair of pyjamas, sat down on the ground and was seen talking to mom Dimple. The beautiful view of the sunset was also captured in the pictures.

In the caption, she wrote: "A small patch of earth and a few people to call my own. Joy in its simplest form. What brings you the greatest joy?"

Reacting to the pictures, Tahira Kashyap commented, “Precious ❤️❤️.” A fan said, “Family time. Mine is in all corners of the world at the moment - but we will be back to base very soon ❤️”: Another comment read, “God bless you all family.❤️”

About Akshay and Twinkle's relationship

Twinkle married Akshay on January 17, 2001, and they have two children: son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In 2022, Twinkle Khanna pursued her Master's in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently.

Akshay was last seen in Air Force, which did well at the box office. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Kesari Chapter 2. The sequel to the 2019 release, it stars Akshay as a lawyer who stands up to fight for justice during the British rule in the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film releases in theatres on April 18, 2025.