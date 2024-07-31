Twitter says Ranbir Kapoor is ‘famous abroad’ as UK news site publishes story on him meeting Alia Bhatt when she was 9

Ranbir Kapoor talked about his relationship with actor-wife Alia Bhatt in a recent podcast interview. In the latest podcast episode with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir said that he met Alia when she was just 9 years old and he was 20, for a film set about ‘child marriage.’ Now this story has been picked by UK news site Metro, which has caught the attention of a section of social media. (Also read: Internet reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's remark about Alia Bhatt letting go of personality in marriage: ‘Girl, run far’) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Love and War.

User reactions

The headline of the story reads, ‘Actor recalls meeting future wife when he was 20 and she was 9 for ‘child marriage’ film,' which has left many users on X commenting that Ranbir is ‘getting famous abroad’ for his marriage. A user commented, “Ranbir Kapoor is finally a global name. All for the wrong reasons.”

A comment read, “God he needs to stop talking.” A second user commented, “Power couple banne chale the lol (They were aiming to be the power couple) now they're the most hated couple ever from Bollywood.” Another said, “Global superstar Ranbir!” “Ranbir getting famous abroad,” said a user.

More details

In the same interview, Ranbir had shared that Alia made a conscious attempt to lower her loud tone for him as he was rattled by his father Rishi Kapoor's loud tone, growing up. He also said that Alia's attention is a little fragmented, but over the years, he's got her attention now.

Ranbir and Alia started dating during the pre-production of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 blockbuster fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The two tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai residence. They also became parents to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year. They will reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, titled Love and War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal.