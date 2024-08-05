Ulajh box office collection day 3: Janhvi Kapoor film struggles to cross 5 crore mark in India

Ulajh box office collection day 3: Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh opened to mixed reviews and had a slow start at the box office. The film rounded off a dull first weekend, as indicated in the latest update on Sacnilk.com. Ulajh has collected ₹ 4.90 crore by the end of three days. (Also read: Gulshan Devaiah breaks silence as Ulajh struggles at box office: 'Hit flop toh chalta rahta hai') Janhvi Kapoor plays a young diplomat in Ulajh.

Ulajh box office update

The report added that Ulajh earned ₹ 2.00 crore on day 3, as per early estimates. The film had a low opening day collection at ₹ 1.15 crore. Day 2 barely saw any growth in the collections, as the film earned ₹ 1.75 crore. With day 3 collections included, Ulajh is yet to cross the ₹5 crore mark at the box office.

Ulajh had an overall 23.26 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Overall, the occupancy in theatres in terms of morning shows was 9.37 percent. When it comes to afternoon shows, it was 26.27 percent, evening shows was 34.93 percent, and night shows was 22.45 percent.

More details

Ulajh is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film stars Janhvi in the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Suhana, who becomes is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. She is labelled as a product of nepotism by her colleagues, and has to fight corporate blackmail and doubts over her calibre. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang. It has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Janhvi, expectedly, dominates each and every frame of this Sudhanshu Saria directorial. She begins the film with a certain earnestness as the girl who won’t stay quiet sitting amidst her seniors in front of a minister, and even blackmails him. That the same tactic comes back to bite her later, is clever.”