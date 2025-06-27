Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali says Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is over-the-top: ‘It is too palatial and rich’

The 1981 film Umrao Jaan starring Rekha is all set to re-release in theatres today (June 27). The film tells the story of a Lucknow tawaif and poet, and her rise to fame. When Heeramandi was released, a section of viewers believed Umrao Jaan was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's inspiration. In an interview with Times Now, the film's director, Muzaffar Ali, reviewed the series and dismissed any comparisons. Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali reacts to comparisons with Heeramandi.

Muzaffar Ali reviews Heeramandi

Muzaffar revealed how it is difficult to compare Umrao Jaan and Heeramandi and said, "I have seen one episode of Heeramandi. That’s a different thing and an over-the-top effort. It has got its own uniqueness, mine is different. It is very difficult to compare. That’s also a lot of effort. My journey has come from trunks and closets and cupboards; I have a different passion for textiles."

He further reviewed Bhansali's series and said, "Heeramandi is nice but over-the-top. It is too palatial and rich. I wouldn’t do that. I would speak a different language.”

Earlier at an event, Richa Chadha, who was a part of Heeramandi, revealed that she had taken inspiration from Umrao Jaan's song Ye Kya Jagah Hai for her dance in the series and said, "Receiving praises and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation; my heart is full. There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that, I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, Ye kya jagah hai doston. She has been my inspiration, my hero and she’s the definition of what an icon is. Her kind words and affection towards my performance in Heeramandi left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings really."

Umrao Jaan's re-release

The film was restored by the National Film Development Corporation–National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. Set in the 19th century, the film traces Amiran’s (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Rekha recently held a special screening for the film in Mumbai, which was attended by stars like Alia Bhatt—who recreated Rekha's look from Silsila, grabbing the eyeballs of fans—Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Ila Arun, and Hema Malini, among others.