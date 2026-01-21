‘Unrecognisable’ Rimi Sen opens up about leaving Bollywood for real estate: ‘Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan raj karte hain’

Rimi also remarked, “And the same heroines who worked with them are now supporting cast, or playing their mothers. So I had planned beforehand to work in the industry, do events and films, make as much money as possible, and then venture into production. I produced Budhia Singh (2016), which won a National Award . But I soon ventured into business. I am safer now, I don’t have the pressure of being in front of a camera or wasting time. At the end of the day, you want financial security and freedom.”

Rimi spoke on the podcast about how she had planned ahead to transition from acting to business. Calling it a ‘male-dominated industry’, she said, “I feel like the career timeline in the film industry isn’t long, especially for women. The men tend to rule it, because it’s a male-dominated industry. Aaj bhi Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan raj karte hain wahan pe itne saalon se (Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan rule even today). It has been around 25-30 years.”

Actor Rimi Sen was a household name in the early 2000s, thanks to films such as Hungama, Dhoom and Phir Hera Pheri. What many don’t know is that the actor, last seen in the 2011 film Shagird, moved to Dubai and is running a real estate business. On Buildcaps Real Estate LLC's podcast , Rimi revealed why she left Bollywood, attributing it to the shorter lifespan of women in the film industry. All fans could talk about was how unrecognisable she looked.

Fans liked the podcast for Rimi’s business acumen, but wondered why her face looked different. One person commented, “Her thinking is amazing. But what has she done with her face? She was so naturally beautiful.” Another wrote, “I miss her old innocent face,” while one fan commented, “Back in time, she was so gorgeous.” One even wrote, “Bhai please AI hai boldo (Brother please tell me it’s AI).” A person even claimed, “I can’t concentrate on the podcast at all because her face is completely distracting me.” “Why does she look so unrecognisable?” commented one person.

When HT City reached out to her in August 2024 after fans had wondered if she had gotten plastic surgery, Rimi claimed, “Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai (If people think I’ve gotten plastic surgery)... if it’s in a good way, it’s very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain (People are saying it without me getting plastic surgery). I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else.”

Rimi was a contestant on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2016.