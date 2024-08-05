Rimi Sen laughs off plastic surgery rumours: It’s only Botox, fillers, PRP-plastic surgery karne ki zaroorat nahi padhi

She’s been out of the limelight for years now, but a random Reddit post brought Rimi Sen right back into it. She trended for a whole day, after her latest pictures started circulating on social media. Her altered looks led people to believe she has gone under the knife. Actor Rimi Sen

When HT City reaches out to her, she laughs, “Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai... if it’s in a good way, it’s very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain. I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else.”

The 42-year-old has been a part of films such as Dhoom, Golmaal- Fun Unlimited and Johnny Gaddaar. She adds, “One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai.”

Sen goes on to say that she currently has two doctors she consults and gets treatment done from, “They help me a lot to look good. Shayad logon ko meri latest pics mein skin achha lag raha hoga mera. Anyone can look good by using these things, and having discipline. But if you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how can I correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say isko correct kar do.”