Uorfi Javed responds to Ramayan's Sunil Lahri after he calls Ayodhya voters ‘selfish’: 'It's called democracy'

Uorfi Javed often posts her fearless and unfiltered views on socio-political issues. Although, the actor has made clear that she doesn't adhere to any ideology, she never hesitates to give her honest views on national events. Uorfi recently reacted to Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri's statement criticising Ayodha voters for voting against BJP. (Also read: Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman of Ramayan lashes out at Ayodhya citizens for 'betraying' BJP: 'They doubted Sita too') Sunil Lahri had earlier called Ayodhya citizens 'selfish' for not voting for BJP.

Uorfi Javed on Sunil Lahri's ‘selfish’ remark for voters

The actor shared a news report in her Instagram stories which read, "Sunil Lahri calls Ayodhya citizens ‘selfish’ for ‘betraying their king’ in elections. Uorfi captioned her post as, “It's called democracy not ‘selfish’.”

Uorfi Javed responded to Sunil Lahri's statement on BJP's loss in Ayodhya.

Sunil Lahri says Ayodhya citizens betrayed BJP

For the unversed, Sunil had posted a series of Instagram stories in which he had slammed Ayodhya voters after the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results were announced. He shared a picture from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali which shows Katappa aka Sathyaraj backstabbing Amarendra Baahubali played by Prabhas. While Katappa was captioned as Ayodhya, Baahubali was depicted as BJP. He wrote, “BJP lost in Ayodhya.” In his next story he wrote, “We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call that person who even denies God? Selfish. History is witness that the citizens of Ayodhya have always betrayed their king. Shame on them.”

Sunil Lahri congratulates Arun Govil and Kangana Ranaut

Sunil had also congratulated Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil on their victory in an Instagram video. He had said, “I am dissapointed after looking at the election results. That's why I used to pursuade peaople to vote during elections. But nobody listened to me. Now there will be coalition government. Will it be able to run smoothly for even five years? Think about it. Anyway, two people who are the most dear to me have won in this election. I am happy about it. First is Kangana Ranaut, who is the face of women empowerment has won from Mandi. The person is Arun Govil who's like my elder brother has won from Meerut. Congratulations to both of them.”

Sunil portrayed the character of Lord Ram's younger brother Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Arun Govil essayed the character of Lord Ram in the widely-popular television show.