Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman of Ramayan lashes out at Ayodhya citizens for ‘betraying’ BJP: ‘They doubted Sita too’

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayana, is reacting to the loss of BJP in Ayodhya during the Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad won in Faizabad parliamentary seat over his nearest BJP rival Lallu Singh. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sunil posted a statement sharing his thoughts on the results. (Also read: Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri: I am sure my accommodation issue will be resolved before the ceremony) Sunil Lahri as Lakshman in Ramayan.

What Sunil said

In his Instagram Stories, Sunil shared a picture from the iconic Baahubali scene where Kattappa kills Baahubali. BJP was written on Baahubali while Kattappa had Ayodhya written on him. He then shared a note in Hindi which roughly translates to, “We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call that person who even denies God? Selfish. History is witness that the citizens of Ayodhya have always betrayed their king. Shame on them.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Sunil Lahri via Instagram Stories.

In the last of his Instagram stories, his statement read, “We salute your greatness dear citizens of Ayodhya, you are the ones who didn’t spare even Goddess Sita. We are not shocked that you betrayed the man who made sure that Lord Ram came out of that small tent and was installed in a beautiful temple. The entire nation will never see you with respect again.”

Sunil Lahri via Instagram Stories.

More details

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya did not yield electoral dividends for the BJP locally as the party lost the Faizabad constituency that houses the temple town. Prasad bagged 554,289 votes as against Singh’s 499,722 and won the seat by a margin of 54,567.

Sunil had attended the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s TV show Ramayana.