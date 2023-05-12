Uorfi Javed takes a dig at Ashneer Grover over FIR against him: ‘Ye doglapan apne paas rakho’

Uorfi Javed has taken a dig at former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, after an FIR was lodged on the entrepreneur and his wife Madhuri Grover for an alleged ₹81 crore fraud in December 2022 as complained by BharatPe. Uorfi took to her Instagram Stories to post an old clip of Ashneer where he was seen talking about her status as a celebrity without any 'core.' (Also read: Uorfi Javed says someone from Neeraj Pandey's office is harassing her: 'Told me I deserve to be beaten to death') Uorfi Javed has taken a dig at Ashneer Grover

Uorfi took to her Instagram Stories to share an old clip of Ashneer Grover where he referred to her as a celebrity who is famous for no reason at all. He then mocked Uorfi’s dressing sense by saying, “Kaun bandi hai woh Uorfi Javed, kya naam hai uska? Celebrity toh woh bhi hai. Kabhi woh jeans neeche phene ki jagah upar phen ke aa jayegi. Toh uska koi matlab nahi hai (Who is that Uorfi Javed who also is termed as a celebrity? Sometimes she wears jeans as a top. So that has no meaning)." Uorfi shared this clip and captioned her Story with, “Next story me aapka core dikhate hai duniya ko (I will show your core in the next Instagram story).”

Uorfi then shared a news report of the faud which said that Ashneer and his wife have been sued for fraud with BharatPe and wrote, "Or inka 'core' hai 'crore' ka fraud karna, tabhi toh yeh celebrity hai." (So his core is to make a fraud of crores. That’s why he is called a celebrity.)

The matter didn't end there as paparazzi later spotted Uorfi in her car where she handed a book written by Ashneer Grover to them. In the video that was uploaded on Instagram, she said, "Galti se mujhe ye book raste me bookwale ne de di lelo mujhe nahi chahiye... ye doglapan apne paas rakho." (By mistake, the bookseller on the streets gave this book, keep this with you. I don't want this hypocrite.)

Ashneer Grover was fired from the the fintech in March 2022 on charges of financial irregularities. BharatPe filed a criminal charge and a civil suit against Grover and his family in December 2022, alleging fraud and seeking damages. Now an FIR has been filed on him by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

“… This FIR will now enable the Law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books. We have full faith in our country's judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities," BharatPe said in its statement, as reported by Mint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON