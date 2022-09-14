Urmila Matondkar, husband Mohsin Akhtar clear rumours after fans speculate they welcomed a child

Actor Urmila Matondkar and her husband-businessman Mohsin Akhtar have clarified after a section of social media users started speculations that they have become parents. People started speculating after Mohsin shared a post on Instagram with a child, Aira, and called her his 'little princess'. In the comments section, fans posted congratulatory messages and also asked if Aira is his daughter. (Also Read | Urmila Matondkar shares pic from dhaba visit with Mohsin Akhtar)

In the photo, Mohsin held Aira close to him as she sat on his lap. He captioned the post, “Wow, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it’s been exciting. Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira.” He later edited the post and added, "My gorgeous niece Aira."

Now speaking with Times of India, Urmila said, "Aira is my niece". Mohsin also said, "Aira is my brother's daughter. I started getting messages so I corrected the caption on my post."

Urmila and Mohsin tied the knot on March 3, 2016, and recently celebrated their sixth anniversary. Sharing their picture on Instagram on the occasion, Urmila had said, "Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings.(Pic from local dhaba: stopover for kulche-chhole n lassi) Happy Anniversary my love #marriageanniversary."

Mohsin had also shared a post and said, "Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to 'Thank You' for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much."

Urmila became famous after starring in Rangeela (1995), followed by Judaai (1997), Satya (1998), Kaun and Khoobsurat (1999). She also featured in Jungle (2000), Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), Pinjar and Bhoot (2003), Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005), Bas Ek Pal (2006) among many others. She was last seen in the 2018 film Blackmail.

