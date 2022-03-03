Urmila Matondkar shares throwback picture from dhaba visit with husband Mohsin Akhtar to wish him on anniversary

Urmila Matondkar shared a special memory from her married life with Mohsin Akhtar as she wished him on their sixth wedding anniversary. The actor got married to Mohsin, a Kashmir-based businessman, in a low-key ceremony at her Bandra home in 2016. They had a Hindu wedding in a mandap on the terrace, followed by a nikaah ceremony. The couple first met at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's niece Riddhi Malhotra's wedding in 2014, but kept their relationship secret and declared it to the world only after their marriage. Also Read: Urmila recalls wearing 15 kg jewellery for Chamma Chamma and getting hurt

Since their marriage, Urmila and Mohsin have often shared romantic pictures with each other on their social media accounts. On the occasion of their sixth wedding anniversary, Urmila took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture clicked in Amritsar on the day after their wedding and revealed the story behind it.

"Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings," Urmila wrote alongside a picture that showed her arms in arms with her husband as they sat on a cot at a roadside Dhaba. Both of them were dressed in white for the picture. Urmila revealed that it was clicked at a local Dhaba where they stopped for 'kulche-chhole' and 'lassi.'

"Happy Anniversary my love," Urmila wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji. She added the hashtag #marriageanniversary along with a heart emoji.

Mohsin also wished Urmila through his Instagram account and thanked her for making their marriage happy. "Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to Thank You for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much," adding a heart and a kissing emoji.

Urmila was wearing a purple saree in the picture and had her hair tied in a bun with a gajra wrapped around it, while her husband sported an all-black outfit. Mohsin had his arms around Urmila and held her hands as they looked at each other with smiles on their faces.

