Urvashi Rautela in hospital for ‘tiny’ scrape, gets 1 lakh roses; Reddit calls it embarrassing: ‘Kitni delulu hai ye’

Urvashi Rautela's 'tiny' finger injury is grabbing attention on social media after the actor shared photos and videos of herself from hospital. She posed with a sea of 'luxury roses' at the hospital in the photos and said that these were sent to her by 'diehard fans'. A Reddit post on the actor's hospital photos, asking if she was trying to garner 'attention' with her 'publicity stunt' is getting a lot of traction. Also read | Urvashi Rautela interview: ‘Trolls can't define my self-worth or potential’ Urvashi Rautela shared a glimpse of 'luxury roses' fans sent her as well as her injury.

What Urvashi Rautela posted

The actor recently shared pictures of herself from the hospital and wrote in her caption, '1 lakh, 100000 luxury roses from diehard fans wishing speedy recovery. I love you all." She also shared a hospital video recently as she underwent treatment and showed off her finger injury. With it, she wrote, "Pray for me."

Check out her posts on Instagram:

What Reddit is saying about her posts

A Redditor said, sharing the actor's latest photos, "What exactly happened to her? Or it's just a attention gaining game?" In reaction, a person wrote, "First youngest Indian actress to have diehard fans (others only have 'diesoft' fans)."

Another commented, "Luxury roses kya hote hain (What are they)? What else does my middle class a** not know? Are there luxury trees too? Jhaad (Branch) by Dior. Ganna (Sugercane) by Gucci..." Someone also said, '"She had to say they were 'luxury roses'."

'She is just in her delulu land'

A Redditor joked, "I counted, it's not 100000 roses, it's 420." Another said, "India’s youngest and highest-paid global superstar got a tiny cut on her finger, and her diehard fans all rushed to the same shop to buy 1,00,000 luxury roses." A person also commented, "Why does she act like this? Obsessed with herself?" A comment also read, "She is just in her delulu (delusional) land."

Urvashi's last film was Ghuspaithiya. She featured alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi in the movie directed by Susi Ganeshan and backed by M Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy and Manjari Susi Ganeshan.