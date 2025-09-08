‘Ustaad’ Aamir Khan sings raga with performer at event, leaves fans impressed: ‘He is master of all’. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan impressed his fans with his singing at the 4th Season of Ajivasan Act in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. Aamir Khan attended an event in Mumbai recently.

Aamir Khan sings raga at a Mumbai event

In a clip, Aamir was seen chatting with the performer before he asked her to join him on stage so that he could follow what she sang. In a clip, he said, "Actually, didi aap bhi aaye na. Aap kuch gaiyye, main aapko follow karta hoon, jaese humara class chal raha hai (Actually, you also come. You sing something, I'll follow you, as if we have a class going on)."

"Aap jo gayengi, woh main aapke peeche peeche gaunga, jaese humlog class mein karte hai (Whatever you sing, I will follow you, like we do in class)." The performer agreed and joined Aamir on stage. The duo sat on the floor as they got ready to sing. In another clip, the performer crooned a raga, Aamir followed her and sang too. After their performance, the performer told Aamir that it was "a tough raga that you sang."

Aamir leaves fans in awe

For the event, Aamir wore a printed blue kurta and trousers. Reacting to Aamir singing, a fan said, "Ustaad Aamir Khan after all! Choosing a difficult raga." "He maintained the tune very well, kudos," read a comment. A person wrote, "He is truly the master of all." "Wow, that's nice to hear. Good going," said a social media user.

This isn't the first time Aamir has sung. He lent his voice to the song Aati Kya Khandala along with singer Alka Yagnik. The track from the 1998 film Ghulam became a massive hit.

About Aamir's recent films

Aamir was recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama film directed by RS Prasanna. It is a spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

He also had a special appearance in the action thriller Coolie, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Pooja Hegde was also seen in a special cameo role.