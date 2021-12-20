Vaani Kapoor on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui success: Best compliment has been from the trans community

Actor Vaani Kapoor feels relived as her riskiest project to date, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has been getting good reviews from all quarters. And the reason everything about her part in the film had been kept under wraps till its release is finally in the public domain now — her character, Maanvi, is a trans woman.

“I am happy that everybody is liking it. I am grateful that the audiences are accepting it, apart from the industry people, it is being viewed in the correct light. I hope more people go and watch it, and give it a chance,” says Kapoor.

But the 33-year-old realises that right now, not every film will have people heading to theatres. The rising threat of the Omicron variant amid the ongoing pandemic will likely make people think twice.

“I understand the logistics, having faced a pandemic, people being scared, even the financial aspect of it. A lot of people have been burdened with financial restraints, it is not the easiest, entertainment is not on the top of their lists now. But I really feel if they give our film a chance, they won’t be disappointed. I genuinely feel it’s a film which is a must watch. I am not saying this because I am in it but the message has been packaged in an entertaining form factor,” the actor adds.

The best compliment which has come her way so far has been from the trans community, she tells us. Those who watched it told Kapoor they could relate to her portrayal.

“Saisha Shinde, (a transgender designer) had similar or perhaps a tougher experience than my character. She loved it, and put it out on social media as well tat I got nuances right. She met me and told me she genuinely resonated a lot, for me that is a compliment. Then I met Simran Sahni, who came up with the idea of the film to Gattu (director Abhishek Kapoor). She has two trans daughters. They said they got teary eyed and felt connected, and felt proud that I did the film. That is the compliment which was the best. We never wanted it to be caricaturish. If we were falling short of it, and there was no connect with who I am trying to represent, then I failed at it,” concludes the actor.