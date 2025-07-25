Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor mourn Hulk Hogan’s death: ‘You inspired an entire generation’

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, aged 71, died on Thursday in Florida, leaving the sports entertainment community in mourning. Celebrities, including Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, were among the many who paid tribute to the iconic wrestler's lasting impact. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to pen a tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor mourn

The official Instagram page of WWE wrote a heartbreaking note for Hulk Hogan following his death, which read, “WWE is saddened to learn legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Varun took to Instagram Stories to re-post the note along with a heart-touching tribute. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, “You inspired an entire generation, Hulkster. RIP."

Varun Dhawan's note on Instagram.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also paid a tribute to Hulk Hogan through an Instagram Story. Resharing a post on his legacy, Arjun shared, “A part of my childhood just went with you Hulkster… Thank you for the memories.”

Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Hulk Hogan was the American sports and entertainment star who made professional wrestling a global phenomenon. Hulk Hogan's real name was Terry Bollea.

According to a report in TMZ, the wrestler was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Florida. The WWE Hall of Famer's passing marked the end of an era in professional wrestling.

A paparazzi video of the incident at his home was obtained by TMZ, which showed medics and emergency responders trying to save his life before putting him on an ambulance and taking him to a local hospital. The cause of his death will be officially confirmed by the coroner's office in the days to come. Hulk is survived by Daily, his first wife, Linda Hogan, and the children they shared: Brooke and Nick.