Varun Dhawan enjoys boat ride with Natasha Dalal in Arunachal Pradesh, clarifies they are 'not on a honeymoon'

Varun Dhawan is currently filming Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Varun Dhawan shared a cute picture with wife Natasha Dalal from Arunachal Pradesh. He made it clear that it wasn't a honeymoon picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:57 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is in Arunachal Pradesh these days, shooting for his film, Bhediya. Giving him company is his wife, designer Natasha Dalal. The actor shared a picture of the two of them enjoying a boat ride on Saturday.

He wrote: "Not on a honeymoon." The selfie showed the young couple enjoying a boat ride in a natural setting. The picture saw a number of his industry colleagues react to it. Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a number of heart emojis, while Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star in a number of films, wrote: "Babudies."


One of his fans called them a "nice couple". Many others wrote "fantastic", "awesome", "beautiful,” among other compliments.

Varun has been sharing posts from Arunachal. A recent video showed him racing a friend on an uphill track. In another video, he was seeing cuddling a baby. On the day he left for the eastern state for the shoot, he had shared a funny video on him mimicking a wolf, one that had his colleagues Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana amused.

Varun married his long-time girlfriend Natasha in January, in what was largely a family affair. The fact that it took place during Covid-19 times put even more restrictions on the strictly family function.

Posting his first picture as a married man, Varun had written: "Life long love just became official." More recently, on Women's Day, he posted pictures of the women in his life, including Natasha, mother Lalli Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan and his baby niece, Niara. Sharing their pictures, he wrote: "Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari (Indian women are a formidable force). It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister.”

Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

On the work front, during the lockdown, he saw the release of his film Coolie No 1. A remake of his father's superhit 1990s film of the same name, it also featured Sara Ali Khan. Directed by his father David Dhawan, the film wasn't received well.



