Varun Dhawan feels AI will lead to films not needing actors, will 'create them', Janhvi warns about death of creativity

At the trailer launch of their new film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor touched upon the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models (MLM) in cinema, and how misuse of technology may stifle creativity. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor at the trailer launch of their upcoming romantic comedy film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Mumbai on September 15. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

The trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was launched in Mumbai on Monday at a grand event attended by the stars. During interaction with the media, the two actors were asked about Aishwarya Rai protecting her personality rights amid the boom of AI-created fake images and videos of actors. Janhvi added that she has seen several fake pictures of herself online.

Varun and Janhvi on AI

Noting that using technology comes with a big responsibility, Varun called for laws and regulations to protect actors and artists. "We can reach a period when we would not need actors and instead just create them," he said.

Janhvi said that the technology can be used for good as well but warned against not protecting and preserving human creativity. "Not just for actors, but for every technician. I have been noticing for the past few months how things have picked up pace with the help of AI. Earlier, it would take time to discuss the characters or their looks, but now they can instantly show how the characters would look and the story. This could reduce the financial burden, but I believe there is a need to preserve what a creative human being has to offer," she said.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The two actors will share screen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The romantic comedy also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The trailer opens with actor Varun proposing to Sanya, who rejects him. This prompts Varun to devise a plan to win her back, with the help of Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on October 2.