Varun Dhawan interrupts Janhvi Kapoor as she talks about her AI-morphed pics, leaves internet miffed: ‘So disrespectful’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were asked about the rise of AI at the recent trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The two opened up about the darker side of AI, particularly its impact on creativity and consent. Janhvi also added that she is concerned about the fake pictures of her that are circulated by many pages on social media. It was at this moment that Varun interrupted her to make a slight of it, which caught the attention of many on social media. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor at the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Mumbai.(Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Janhvi said about AI

At the event, Janhvi said, “When I see on social media, there are so many AI images being circulated against my will. You and I can say it’s an AI image, but the common man will think, ‘Yeh toh yeh pehen ke pohonch gayi (She actually went out wearing this).’ I don't know what the protocol is for this…”

“There is no AI na in this film, Shashank [Khaitan]?” quipped Varun right at that moment, after which the point Janhvi was addressing was not taken.

This clip was shared by a user on X, with the caption: “Janhvi’s raising awareness on an issue that’s so serious while Varun’s chasing clout and turning it into a PR circus. One’s informed and the other’s insufferable.” Many agreed that Varun should let other actors speak and not find reasons to crack jokes at every moment.

Internet calls out Varun's comment

One comment read, “It's so disrespectful if she is talking on a serious topic why he interrupted her and start talking about nonsense stuff like dude shut up she looked so pissed… so bruh I hate people like who interrupt people just to seek attention.” Another said, “Janhvi looks so pissed and rightfully so.”

“Genuinely, what was even his point?? Was he not paying attention to what she was saying or what??” asked another. Someone said, “You don't need to be cracking jokes all the time, especially when somebody is talking about a serious topic.” “This is so irritating..It is a basic manner to let someone finish their statements… Why is he so desperate?” asked another user.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is slated for release on 2 October.