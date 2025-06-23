Varun Dhawan is relentless as he aces 50 knuckle push-ups challenge with armymen on Border 2 set. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for the third schedule of Border 2 at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. The actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a light-hearted moment on set where he interacted with young army cadets and for a spontaneous push-ups challenge. (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty take metro ride after getting lost in Pune on a ‘crazy night’. Watch) Varun Dhawan did 50 knuckle push-ups with the army cadets.

Varun does knuckle push-ups

In the video, Varun is seen surrounded by several army cadets on the set. All of them agree on a knuckle push-up challenge on the ground. The actor starts along with the rest of them, with a count being kept amid loud cheers. All of them completed the challenge, and Varun cheered for everyone afterwards. He also hugged a few cadets and interacted with them later.

In the caption, Varun wrote, "BORDER2 Hamare saare young cadets ke saath knuckle challenge (Knuckle challenge with all of our young cadets). #bts

About Border 2

Last week, the makers, along with the actors, shared a group picture while giving an update about the film. It was revealed that the third schedule of the war film is starting in Pune, with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. It will be headlined by Sunny Deol. The film is being helmed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari in 2019. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is due to release next year on January 23.

Varun was last seen in Baby John, which was released on December 25, 2024. The action thriller film was a remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri. Apart from Border 2, fans will also see Varun in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maneish Paul in key roles.