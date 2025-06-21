Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty take metro ride after getting lost in Pune on a ‘crazy night’. Watch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to share the screen with Suniel Shetty’s son and actor Ahan Shetty in the upcoming film Border 2. The third schedule of the film has begun at the National Defence Academy in Pune. Amidst this, Ahan and Varun took some time out to explore the city, only to find themselves lost. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara catches India vs Pakistan match with dad at home; fans say ‘teaching her young’) Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan take metro after a crazy adventure.

Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty take metro in Pune

On Friday, Varun took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of himself travelling with Ahan and one of the crew members. In the video, Varun is heard saying, “Guys, we are right now in Pune and we are pretty lost. So Ahan and I are getting on this metro and trying to get to our hotel. It’s been a crazy night. We’ll let you know if we get to our hotel soon.” Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “On a crazy adventure.”

Ahan also shared the video along with a photo of them waiting for the metro on the platform, writing, “On an adventure with Varun Dhawan.”

About Border 2

Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. It is helmed by Anurag Singh, who previously directed Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari in 2019, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on 23 January 2026.

On Tuesday, the makers, along with the actors, announced that the third schedule of Border 2 had commenced in Pune, with Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining the team. They shared a group photo to provide the update. Sunny Deol posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “When all ‘Forces’ come together! #BORDER2… Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy.” The picture featured Varun in a new look, sporting a moustache.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming films

In addition to Border 2, Varun will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maneish Paul in key roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 September 2025.