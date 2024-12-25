Varun Dhawan says Baby John is almost like an Indian Thali: ‘Citadel Honey Bunny felt like a piece of cake'

Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his next film Baby John. The actor spoke about the preparation that went behind the scenes to execute the intense action sequences in the December 25 release. Speaking with Variety, Varun said that Baby John covers a variety of themes and is almost like an ‘Indian Thali.’ (Also read: Varun Dhawan responds to allegations that he behaved inappropriately with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani) Varun Dhawan during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Baby John'. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir) (Mohd Zakir)

What Varun said

In the interview, Varun said: “In my childhood, I loved this film called Hum by Mukul Anand, which has Amitabh Bachchan, where he plays almost a double role, dual identity kind of character. Baby John has similar themes. It also has another theme of protection of women in this country and how it’s done. And there’s a solution also for it, which is good parenting versus bad parenting. It’s almost like an Indian Thali [platter], which has every different cultural cuisine.”

'There was no light shooting day'

Varun, who earlier headlined Prime Video India's spy action thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, said the style of filming in Baby John was certainly the most demanding as an actor.

“When I did Citadel: Honey Bunny with [directors] Raj and DK, it felt like a piece of cake actually, because that was very differently engineered. No shooting day felt easy ever. There was no light shooting day. Everything felt heavy. Everything felt big,” he added.

Baby John is an action thriller directed by Kalees and produced by Jawan-fame Atlee. It is slated to be released on Christmas. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

Varun is currently shooting for Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He also had David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in his kitty.