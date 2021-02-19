Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next, to remain there for two and half months
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, is all set to dive into work. The Badlapur actor will head to Arunachal Pradesh for a two-and-a-half-month schedule of his next film.
The 33-year-old actor, who will now concentrate on the prep and the shoot of the film, has made the decision to let go of other work schedules including brand commercials.
The Student of The Year star, who has multiple brands in his kitty, instructed his team that he will not shoot for any commercials or promotional videos in the coming months. He has instructed his team so as he wants to focus on the workshops and film shoot, for getting into the skin of a new character.
Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.
- Karan Johar on Friday took to Instagram to introduce the fourth member of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, TV actor Lakshya. He will debut in Karan's production, Dostana 2.
Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke
- Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff reacts
- Disha Patani has shared several pictures from her friend's wedding she attended a couple of days ago. She did her own hair and makeup on the occasion.
Kajol wishes Ajay's mother on her birthday: 'Partner in crime for last 22 years'
- Actor Kajol wished her mother-in-law and Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday, calling her 'mom in spirit'. See here.
Priyanka wears Nick's jacket as she steps out of vanity van on Citadel sets
- Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live from the sets of her film Citadel in London to answer some fan questions and chat with her fans about her book, Unfinished.
Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife is happy about his wedding with Dia Mirza
- Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.
Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
Aaliyah Kashyap reveals how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend
- Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, in a new YouTube video revealed how she handles relationship issues with her boyfriend, Shane.
Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK
- Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
