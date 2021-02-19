IND USA
Varun Dhawan recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next, to remain there for two and half months

Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, will be in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for his next. He will remain there for a long schedule.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, is all set to dive into work. The Badlapur actor will head to Arunachal Pradesh for a two-and-a-half-month schedule of his next film.

The 33-year-old actor, who will now concentrate on the prep and the shoot of the film, has made the decision to let go of other work schedules including brand commercials.

The Student of The Year star, who has multiple brands in his kitty, instructed his team that he will not shoot for any commercials or promotional videos in the coming months. He has instructed his team so as he wants to focus on the workshops and film shoot, for getting into the skin of a new character.

Also read: When Salman Khan did not get any work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because Bhagyashree ‘poora credit leke bhaag gayi’

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.



