Varun Sharma opens up Fukrey, his character Choocha: 'They have given me acceptance, love of audience'

Actor Varun Sharma garnered a lot of praise from the audience for his character Choocha in the Fukrey franchise. He first played the character in Fukrey in the year 2013 which became a hit followed by another hit sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017 and now in Fukrey 3. (Also Read | Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi are terrific in this comedy of errors that's high on toilet humour) Fukrey 3: The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha.

While talking about his beloved character Choocha, actor Varun Sharma told ANI, “Choocha is very special to me. Fukrey as a film and franchise is very special. I began with this film and character. Every actor dreams of a break where they get to showcase their talent…Choocha has given me a lot…”

"Choocha and Fukrey have given me the acceptance and love of the audience. The journey to the third installment has been very beautiful. The third part has also received a lot of love and appreciation...The film has crossed ₹100 crore mark today..," he added.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The film received massive responses from the fans.

On Tuesday, Fukrey 3 also entered the ₹100 crore club. To mark the occasion, Varun took to Instagram and shared a video which he captioned, “Shukrana Shukrana Thaaaank you for all the Love Thank you for Making Fukrey3 Yours! As we surpass the 100CR Mark WW today.. Can't express the feeling!! This Film This Franchise is super special.. and Super Close to the entire Fukra Gang.. Thank you Dil se for all the love..Jai Mata Di.”

Both Fukrey and Fukrey Returns had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, was only seen a short appearance role in the third instalment.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place