Veronica in Paris: Suhana Khan shares photo dump from French capital, including Ananya Panday's runway walk

We know that Suhana Khan was in Paris to support her BFF and fellow actor Ananya Panday as the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor made her international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week. Suhana has now shared her photo dump from the French capital. (Also Read: Suhana Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday: Indian celebs dazzle at Paris Fashion Week) Suhana Khan visited Paris for the Paris Couture Week

Suhana's photo dump

Suhana took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a carousel of pictures from her Paris trip. These included many stills of her in various looks. One had her in a grey sweater with black leggings, accompanied by a brown sling bag. Another had her sitting by the window pane inside a cafe, enjoying a cup of coffee while wearing a sleeveless beige polo neck top and sunglasses. In another, she's looking into the camera, wearing a white gown, with the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background.

There's also a mirror selfie in the mix, where Suhana is sporting a polo neck white top, matching skirt, and brown overcoat. The dump also includes popular tourist spots of the city. And even Ananya Panday's famous walk at the Paris Couture Week made it to her BFF's dump. Suhana captioned the post, “Paris in the rain (white heart emoji).”

Ananya's Paris runway debut

Ananya Panday made her international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra. The ace couturier presented his haute couture spring collection 'Superheroes' at the 2024 edition of fashion gala on Monday.

Ananya walked the ramp in a short black and gold strapless dress, accompanied by a handcrafted giant sieve, featuring a black, gold and white sequin dress and butterflies embroidered on the mesh.

"Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week," the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor had posted on her Instagram Stories. She had also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the fashion show.

On the film front, Ananya was most recently seen in Netflix India film Kho Gaya Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will next star in Control, directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. On the other hand, Suhana recently made her acting debut as Veronica Lodge with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Netflix India.

