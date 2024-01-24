Suhana Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday: Indian celebs dazzle at Paris Fashion Week

Ananya Panday recently made her international runway debut in at Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024. The actor walked the ramp for fashion designer Rahul Mishra. But she was not the only Indian celebrity at the coveted fashion week. Also read: Ananya Panday carries giant sieve as she debuts at Paris Fashion Week, internet reacts Sonam Kapoor attended the Dior show, while Ananya Panday walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra at Paris Fashion Week.

Also in attendance were actors Sonam Kapoor and Suhana Khan, who garnered attention for their looks as celebrity guests at different fashion week shows. Check out the photos and videos ahead.

Sonam Kapoor

In Paris for Dior’s haute couture show, Sonam Kapoor brought one of her most polished black looks to date with her – a long dress worn with a belt and cropped jacket. She gave the ensemble a twist with her braided hairstyle and accessorised with black boots and a matching bag.

Sharing her photos from Paris, Sonam's husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, who joined her in the French capital, wrote on Instagram, "Cheeeeeesin’ and I LOVE it! All smiles on my beautiful @sonamkapoor in Paris. These photos with your big, beautiful smile make me so happy!" Sonam also shared pictures of her all-black look on Instagram and wrote in her caption, “Effortlessly Dior.”

Suhana Khan

The actor, who made her debut with last year's The Archies, wore a floral blue and black midi dress as she attended Rahul Mishra's Paris fashion show to support her bestie Ananya Panday. Pictures of Suhana posing with the designer on the sidelines of his show were shared on fan pages.

Ananya Panday

Ananya wore a black and golden outfit as she walked the ramp in Paris on Monday. The actor carried a giant sieve to accentuate her look. Sharing a glimpse of her runway moment, Ananya wrote on Instagram Stories, "Walking for Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week."

Meanwhile, designer Rahul Mishra also shared a glimpse of Ananya walking at the fashion show, and wrote on Instagram, "Hello baby girl. Welcome to the world of couture. Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week."

