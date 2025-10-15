Veteran actor and dancer Madhumati dies at 87, Akshay Kumar pays tribute: ‘My first and forever guru’

Veteran actor and dancer Madhumati has died at the age of 87. She was known for her terrific dancing skills in Bollywood films from the 60s, 70s and 80s. She was also often compared to her contemporary, dancer Helen, during that time. Akshay Kumar shared a touching tribute for the veteran actor, calling her ‘my first and forever guru.’ Akshay Kumar shared that he learnt everything about dance from Madhumati.

Akshay shares pic with Madhumati

Akshay shared a picture with Madhumati from several years ago, in which he was seen sitting beside the star and many other young actors. Akshay sported a moustache, whole Madhumati kept her hand on his shoulders.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, “My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi (Every note, each expression will be a reminder of you). Om Shanti (folded hands emoticon).”

Meanwhile, Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend.”

About Madhumati

Madhumati was known for films such as Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, Mujhe Jeene Do. She began her career as a dancer in 1957 in an unreleased Marathi film. Equally passionate about various dance forms, Madhumati was trained in Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali. She married Deepak Manohar, a renowned dancer much who was much older than her and also the father of four children.