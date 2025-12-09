‘Sleep deprived’ new parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate 4th wedding anniversary with adorable pic

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced a new chapter in their lives last month, as Katrina gave birth to a baby boy. A newborn is sure keeping the new parents sleep deprived, as Vicky admitted in the sweet caption in his latest post. The actor was seen with Katrina in a rare pic as they marked their 4th wedding anniversary. (Also read: New dad Vicky Kaushal says embracing fatherhood is his biggest moment of 2025: ‘It’s a magical feeling') Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today (December 9).

Vicky and Katrina's adorable pic

In the picture, Katrina was seen without makeup, being hugged by Vicky. The actor wrote in the caption, “Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us. (red heart emoticon).”

The couple welcomed their baby boy in November this year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together in a film.

About the wedding

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot. Only 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity, such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.