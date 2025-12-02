New dad Vicky Kaushal says embracing fatherhood is his biggest moment of 2025: ‘It’s a magical feeling'

This year, several Bollywood couples embraced a beautiful new chapter in their lives, parenthood. Among them are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November this year. Now, in a conversation with GQ India, Vicky has opened up for the first time about being a father. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal embraced parenthood in November this year.

Vicky Kaushal on becoming a father

Talking about the feeling of embracing fatherhood, Vicky said, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”

When Vicky arrived at an awards event, the paparazzi congratulated him on becoming a father, and he expressed his gratitude with folded hands. Later, when a paparazzo asked about the name of his baby boy, Vicky said, “Bataata hoon (I’ll tell you),” hinting at announcing his son’s name soon.

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story

Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show. What began as a light-hearted exchange on stage soon blossomed into a real-life romance. After quietly dating for a while, the couple made it official when they tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple have been quite vocal about their love for each other on social media and often shares cute pictures of themselves spending time together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in November this year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together in a film.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film

The actor delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is currently under production. It is scheduled to release in 2026. He also has other projects in the pipeline.