Vicky Kaushal jokes about Katrina Kaif’s influence, leaves Kajol and Twinkle Khanna in splits with opinion on ‘good sex’

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon are set to grace the couch on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The promo of the upcoming episode has finally dropped, offering a glimpse of Vicky’s playful side and Kriti opening up about having a crush on someone outside the film industry. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

The promo opens with Twinkle telling Vicky, “Ever since you have met Katrina, you have become very spiffy.” To this, Vicky joked, “I have learnt a lot of English from her, but I’ve still not reached this ‘spiffy’.” Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 after a brief courtship and are now parents to a baby boy. Next, when asked about her crush, Kriti admitted that “he’s not from the industry.” Twinkle teased her, saying, “I already know his name, but I just can’t say it because she’s not saying it.” Kriti is rumoured to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, and the two have often been spotted spending time together.

The promo ended on a hilarious note. When Kajol asked for their views on whether “good sex is more important than good conversation in a relationship,” Kriti refused to answer, but Twinkle and Vicky agreed — with Vicky adding, “Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi (see, conversations will keep happening),” leaving Twinkle and Kajol in splits.

The clip also surfaced on Reddit, where fans were delighted to see Vicky and Kriti together. One comment read, “Looks like Vicky might save this episode.” Another wrote, “They have a fun vibe and chemistry.” A third added, “Vicky has graduated from SRK’s school of charm and wit.” Another said, “Vicky is making the episode look fun, he’s got that swagger.”

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The talk show began with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests and went on to feature celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. The last two episodes of the show received backlash over Kajol and Twinkle’s remarks. The new episode will stream on Prime Video on Thursday.