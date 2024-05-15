Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan feel OTT will take Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to wider audiences

The film released in June last year. It will be premiering in the web space on May 17.

An excited Vicky and Sara

Talking about the film’s OTT premiere, Vicky said, “I am thrilled that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is making its digital debut”.

“This film is a fresh take on modern relationships, filled with laughter, love, and a hint of social commentary. Playing Kapil was a joy, and I believe audiences will resonate with the humour and the underlying message of the film,” he added in the statement.

His co-star Sara also shared a similar reaction, saying, “Working on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was an absolute delight. Somya is a character close to my heart, and I am excited for a wider audience to witness our unconventional love story. The film beautifully balances comedy with heartfelt moments, making it a perfect choice for a cosy movie night at home."

About the film

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke offered a humorous take on modern marriage. It follows the story of Kapil (essayed by Vicky) and Somya (essayed by Sara), a happily married couple staying in a joint family in Indore. Despite their love for each other, they yearn for some independence and dream of having a place of their own.

It touches upon the themes of individuality within marriage, and the importance of communication. It is believed that the film was made on a ₹40 crore budget, and went on to mint over ₹100 crore. Now, the film will premiere on May 17 on JioCinema.

After the success of the film, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vicky said, “The film being declared a hit is very special for many reasons. It was my first theatrical release post Covid-19 crisis. I was really curious to see the reaction, was nervous and excited as well thinking what’s going to happen. To see people go to theatres to watch a film has turned out to be the biggest joy”.

“The audience could relate to the subject around middle class values and struggles. Clearly, audiences are no longer discriminating between budget or scale or stars or cast. We felt so happy to get that validation by the people who watched it,” he added.

On the work front, Vicky will play Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhava. He will also be seen in Bad Newz and Love & War. Sara will soon be seen in Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.