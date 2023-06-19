Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film holds its own at box office despite Adipurush release

The film, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, raked in ₹1.89 crore and ₹2.34 crore on its third Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The third weekend's collection stands at ₹5.31 crore, which is a commendable feat despite the grand opening figures of Adipurush.

Latest figures

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures and added that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is likely to hit the ₹70 crore mark during weekdays and it's possible that it also crosses the ₹75 crore mark eventually.

Taran Adarsh tweeted:

Competition from Adipurush

Adipurush, Om Raut's interpretation of the epic Ramayana, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, opened to ₹37.25 crore for its Hindi version on Friday, June 16. While the film had a solid advance booking for the opening weekend, the harsh reviews and underwhelming word-of-mouth may not see it retain its hold on the box office. On the other hand, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been thriving on good word of mouth even in its third week since release on June 2.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

Box office trajectory

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke made ₹ 37.35 in its opening week and the second week has fared fairly well too, with a total of ₹25.65 crore. Adipurush is the only competition to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the box office for the next 10 days. Its next big challenge is Satyaprem Ki Katha, yet another romantic comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, that's slated to release during the extended Eid weekend on June 29.

Vicky on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

As quoted by news agency PTI, Vicky had said, “The film was narrated to us right after the second wave of Covid-19 when the situation was a lot more tense. It was like, 'What will happen to Bollywood? What kind of films are coming, not coming?' Then a simple story like this came to me. I just knew this will connect with people.”

