Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office: Vicky Kaushal film earns 63 crore in 2 weeks, to face competition from Adipurush now

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film released in theatres on June 2. Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

Latest figures

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke puts up a healthy score in week 2… Shows no signs of fatigue or slowdown on weekdays… HIT… [Week 2] Friday ₹3.42 crore, Saturday ₹5.76 crore, Sunday ₹7.02 crore, Monday ₹2.70 crore, Tuesday ₹2.52 crore, Wednesday ₹2.25 crore, Thursday ₹1.98 crore. Total: ₹63 crore. India biz (business) box office.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke made ₹ 37.35 in its opening week and the second week has fared fairly well too, with a total of ₹25.65 crore.

Competition from Adipurush

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is sure to face stiff competition from Om Raut's epic saga Adipurush, an interpretation of Ramayana, starring Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

Taran Adarsh added that while the number of screens for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has reduced considerably thanks to Adipurush, it's likely to show increased earnings over the weekend, given the film's solid word of mouth and its consistent run during the weekdays.

Vicky on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

As quoted by news agency PTI, Vicky had said, "The film was narrated to us right after the second wave of Covid-19 when the situation was a lot more tense. It was like, 'What will happen to Bollywood? What kind of films are coming, not coming?' Then a simple story like this came to me. I just knew this will connect with people."

