Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz beats Uri to become his career's biggest opening, here are his top 5 openers

Vicky Kaushal seems to be on a roll again. The actor has been basking in the limelight ever since his smooth moves on Karan Aujhla's song Tauba Tauba went viral. Now, he's proven his worth as a star at the box office with his new romantic comedy, Bad Newz. (Also Read – Bad Newz box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri film performs well, opens at nearly ₹9 crore) Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz beats Uri to become his biggest opener yet

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz, also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has opened at ₹8.50 crore in India on Friday. It's backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In the process, Bad Newz has beaten Vicky's 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike to score the biggest opening for the actor in his career so far. Here are his other top four grossers:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Aditya Dhar's 2019 military action drama revolved around the Indian Army's surgical strike on the Pakistani army in retaliation to the unfortunate 2016 Uri attack. The film starred Vicky as a soldier leading the surgical strike and also featured Yami Gautam, Mohit Suri, Kriti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal. It opened at ₹8.20 crore at the domestic box office.

Raazi

While Meghna Gulzar's 2018 period espionage drama was an Alia Bhatt show, it was Vicky's first hit as a leading man. The film, also backed by Dharma Productions and also starring Vicky as a soldier, earned ₹7.53 crore on its opening day domestically.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal, as a soldier in a Meghna Gulzar film, can be a universe of its own. His last release, back in December 2023, opened at ₹6.25 crore in India. A biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, and also starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sam Bahadur clashed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime drama Animal at the box office.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Laxman Utekar's small-town romantic comedy from last year became a surprise hit. The film, which opened at ₹5.49 crore at the domestic box office, also starred Sara Ali Khan.

Vicky also appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year, but this was an extended guest appearance in a Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu film which opened at ₹29.2 crore in India. Vicky will be next seen in Chhaava.