Vicky Kaushal meets emotional female fan who rescheduled her flight to see him, tells her ‘bada pyara naam hai’

A video of actor Vicky Kaushal meeting h female fan is shared online. In the clip, Vicky is seen talking to a girl who is crying and asking him if she could hug him. Vicky was last seen in 2021 film Sardar Udham, which also starred Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar. Also Read: Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif a 'great influence' in his life: 'I learn a lot from her every single day'

In the video, Vicky can be seen asking the girl her name, to which she replies, “Rimjhim.” Vicky says, “Rimjhim? Yeh toh bada pyara naam hai (Rimjhim? It is such a cute name).” The girl then asks him, “Can I just hug you?” She later tells him that she had rescheduled her flight just to have a glimpse of him. He replies, “Good. Dekho aap mil liye (See you met me).”

One person commented, “That'll be me if I meet Katrina Kaif.” Another one said, “So cute and nice .. it is really a great happiness to meet our favorite Bollywood stars.” While one said, ”This is so good. I am a fan girl also," another one wrote, “Oh my god! Wow.” Many people dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video. Also Read: Vicky Kaushal shares more postcards from vacation with Katrina Kaif, fans demand: 'Dono ke dono location daalo'

Vicky wil next appear in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial The Great Indian Family in the pipeline. The Great Indian Family will also star actors Manushi Chillar and Yashpal Sharma. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera, which will also star Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has The film is slated to release in June this year.

