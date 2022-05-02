Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif a 'great influence' in his life: 'I learn a lot from her every single day'

Vicky Kaushal has said his wife Katrina Kaif has been a great influence in his life. Vicky had gotten married to the actor in December last year in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. They kept their relationship a secret until the wedding, but often share pictures with each other since they tied the knot. They are also spotted holding hands together, and their fans have affectionately named them Vickat, an amalgamation of their names Vicky and Katrina. Also Read| Katrina Kaif turns cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal, couple shares 'love' on Instagram

Though they rarely talk about their relationship, Vicky recently opened up about the importance of Katrina Kaif in his life. He praised Katrina's intelligence while noting that he feels fortunate to have her as his life partner.

He told Hello India magazine, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a private ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. They had been away from Mumbai for a tropical vacation at an unknown location last month, and had shared pictures from the holiday. Both of them have now returned to work.

Vicky is due to appear in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline, apart from Govinda Naam Mera, which will star Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He recently wrapped the shooting for a film in Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame, which will star Vijay Sethupathi opposite him. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

